Sylvaine

Legend Club
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 7:45 pm
GigsMilano
€21.85

About

SYLVAINE: una data al Legend Club di Milano

Arriva per la prima volta in Italia la polistrumentista norvegese SYLVAINE per promuovere il nuovo album “Nova” edito da Season of Mist. Un equilibrio tra melodico e aspro, serenità e caos, spiritualità e umano,...

Questo è un evento 10+
Presentato da Legend Club
Lineup

Sylvaine

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:45 pm

