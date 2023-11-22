DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sfatiamo i falsi miti nelle strategie digital

Est Bar
Wed, 22 Nov, 4:00 pm
TalkMilano
CAROSELLO FEST: SFATIAMO I FALSI MITI NELLE STRATEGIE DIGITAL

Sfatiamo le credenze errate del mondo della musica su social, digital e streaming.

Ospiti:

  • Kevin Andreoni - Head of Multimedia & Digital, Carosello Records
  • Silvia Butta Calice - Founder &...
Tutte le età
Presentato da Carosello Records in collaborazione con Est Radio e The Orchard
Venue

Est Bar

Via Tortona 12, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

