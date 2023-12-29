DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Bijouterie - Édition n°3

Blonde Venus
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vous avez peut-être déjà eu la chance de les entendre au bateau sur les 2 derniers club jaune, ils vous rendent fous sur la piste à chaque soirée Ok Boomer. Nos 2 bijoutiers Krissy Wyatt & Dan ne manquent ni d’audace, ni de ressource. Ils parcourent 50 ans...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.

Lineup

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:00 pm

