Guava Jamz: MAP Fundraiser

Club Makossa
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Medical Aid For Palestinians, a charity providing urgent aid to the most vulnerable in Gaza. Please donate as much as you are able and join us for an intimate dance in Dalston.

Medical Aid for Palestinians (...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Guava Jamz.

Lineup

Xela, Conrad Lee, idah

Venue

Club Makossa

113 Kingsland High Street, London, United Kingdom
Doors open9:30 pm
200 capacity

