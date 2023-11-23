Top track

Birthh - Jello

Carosello Fest: Birthh presenta "Moonlanded"

Est Bar
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkMilano
About

"CAROSELLO FEST: ATTERRAGGIO SULLA LUNA - BIRTHH PRESENTA "MOONLANDED"

Birthh (nome d'arte di Alice Bisi) è una giovane cantautrice e produttrice toscana che nel 2020 è rimasta bloccata a New York, città in cui ha intrapreso una nuova vita e la scrittura...

Tutte le età
Presentato da CAROSELLO EDIZIONI MUSICALI E DISCOGRAFICHE C.E.M.E.D. S.r.l..
Lineup

Birthh

Venue

Est Bar

Via Tortona 12, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

