DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Royale Saturdays: CASE B2B DJRM | 12.16.23

Royale Boston
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Royale Saturday is Boston’s biggest dance party every week!

VIP Tables Text/Call TJ at 617-784-0644!

Management has the right to refuse entry. 21+ valid ID required. All customers must follow local city and state COVID-19 guidelines. No refunds of any ki...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Boston Ballroom Corp dba Royale Entertainment Complex.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.