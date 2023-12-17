Top track

The Windmill's Country Music Christmas Concert

Windmill Brixton
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The annual Windmill Brixton Country Christmas Concert. It's twisted!

[THE REBEL](https://www.instagram.com/benwallerss/?hl=en) - The alter ego of Country Teasers’ Ben Wallers, The Rebel dates back to the tail-end of the 80s—having existed side-by-side throughout Country Teasers’ prolific career—often...

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

1
The Rebel, Misty Miller, Frank Lloyd Wleft and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

