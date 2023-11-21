Top track

Listening Session Of Heaven or Las Vegas

The Social List
Tue, 21 Nov, 5:30 pm
DJLong Beach
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Our third listening session will be of the beautiful & ethereal 1990 album Heaven or Las Vegas by Cocteau Twins. Which legendary english label 4AD president Ivo Watts named “the best-ever release on their label”.

This album will take you through beautiful...

Presented by Good Luck Vinyl Club

Lineup

Smilegoth

Venue

The Social List

2105 East 4th Street, Long Beach, California 90814, United States
Doors open5:30 pm

