Samedi : Damlif + Anzu + Mowdee + Selug & Senar

4bis
Sat, 9 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsRennes
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

DAMLIF - rap (Paris)

ANZU - rap (Clermond-Ferrand)

MOWDEE - rap / electro (Rennes)

SELUG & SENAR - rap (Clermond-Ferrand)

Cet événement...

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Lineup

1
Damlif, Anzu, Mowdee and 1 more

Venue

4bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open4:00 pm
230 capacity

