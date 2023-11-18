DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

5 Years of Incurzion ft. Drone and Lokal

The Globe
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJCardiff
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Subphonic pres. 5 years of Incurzion Audio w/Drone & Lokal

We’re proud to be hosting a celebration of 5 years of South Wales’ own purveyors of left field bass music, INCURZION AUDIO! With Lokal and very special guest Drone in the prestigious Cardiff venue...

Presented by Subphonic

Lokal, Drone

The Globe

125 Albany Rd, Cardiff, South Glamorgan CF24 3NS
Doors open11:00 pm

