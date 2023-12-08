DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Errichetta Day 2

Teatro Italia, Roma
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:30 pm
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Seconda giornata di Errichetta Festival

concerti di TORANJ SPECIAL PROJECT

CORO FEMMINILE DELL’ACCADEMIA NAZIONALE BULGARA DI SHIROKA LAKA

FEDERICO PASCUCCI & SAMAH BOULMONA. ROMA -BEIRUT CONNECTON ORCHESTRA

Tutte le età

Presentato da Officina delle Culture APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Teatro Italia, Roma

Via Bari 18, 00161 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

