Top track

Sleepwalkrs - More Than Words (feat. MNEK)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House 152 ft. Sleepwalkrs, Raphi and more

Aures London
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sleepwalkrs - More Than Words (feat. MNEK)
Got a code?

About

HOUSE152 presents ASTROBASS, a 360° Audio & Visual experience in the eclectic and unique venue AURES London.

Special guest dj SLEEPWALKRS (Warner, Spinnin Records, Mentalo Music) with RAPHI, EMEYE and ALEX VON MARTIN completing the finest Tech House and B...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 152 Records.

Lineup

1
Raphi, Sleepwalkrs, Emeye and 1 more

Venue

Aures London

18 Leake St, South Bank, London SE1 7NN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.