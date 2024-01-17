Top track

J Mahon

Heartbreakers
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£11.73

About

Psych presents... J Mahon + Guests

Raised in North Queensland, Australia, Jarrod Mahon is not one to shy away from bold new endeavours.Once parting was ways his previous record label in 2019, Mahon chose to go fully independent, relocating to Berlin in 20...

Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

J Mahon

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

