Top track

LGMX - Shankara

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lgmx

La Marbrerie
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LGMX - Shankara
Got a code?

About

LGMX déconstruit l’électro, la techno, la house, la psytrance jusqu’à la quantité insécable de groove accessible à nos sens.

Il en isole chaque briquette énergétique élémentaire, réagence l’ensemble comme un bonobo sous acide assemblerait un puzzle, et, d...

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.