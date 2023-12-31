DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Butch, Please! New Year New Butch

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:30 pm
PartyLondon
£34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NEW YEAR NEW BUTCH

Acts & DJ's TBA

This is a night for lesbian and bisexual women, trans and non-binary people. We celebrate butches and butch culture. Please help us hold this space and do not bring cis-male partners and friends. Cis men will not be per...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs