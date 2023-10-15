DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

INTIFADA FUNDRAVER: PALESTINE CHILDREN’S RELIEF FUND & MEDICAL AID FOR PALESTINE

The End
Sun, 15 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
INTIFADA FUNDRAVER

BOBBY BEETHOVEN (@bobbybeethoven)

LOKA (loka.000)

KILBOURNE B2B RABBEAT (@kilbourne2themax) (@rabbeat.music)

SHYBOI (@yu_who)

PAULI CAKES (@pauli.cakes)

YARA BEY (@yara__bey)

SUNDAY 10/15

4 IRVING AVE

8PM - 4AM

FLYER : @jungtu Read more

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

