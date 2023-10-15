DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
INTIFADA FUNDRAVER
BOBBY BEETHOVEN (@bobbybeethoven)
LOKA (loka.000)
KILBOURNE B2B RABBEAT (@kilbourne2themax) (@rabbeat.music)
SHYBOI (@yu_who)
PAULI CAKES (@pauli.cakes)
YARA BEY (@yara__bey)
SUNDAY 10/15
4 IRVING AVE
8PM - 4AM
FLYER : @jungtu
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.