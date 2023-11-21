DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Error di/con Martina Gambardella

Nuovo Teatro Abeliano
Tue, 21 Nov, 9:00 pm
ArtBari
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Questo lavoro è il tentativo di granulazione di un corpo, il racconto del suo continuo deragliamento: si concede lo spazio della contemplazione in bilico su di un crinale, in attesa della prossima lacerazione nel desiderio di farsi sempre più plurale. Si f Read more

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Venue

Nuovo Teatro Abeliano

Via Padre M. Kolbe 3, 70126 Bari Metropolitan CityBari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.