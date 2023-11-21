DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Questo lavoro è il tentativo di granulazione di un corpo, il racconto del suo continuo deragliamento: si concede lo spazio della contemplazione in bilico su di un crinale, in attesa della prossima lacerazione nel desiderio di farsi sempre più plurale. Si f
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.