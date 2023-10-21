DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dim Sum and Drag w/ HoSo Terra Tomo

Furama Restaurant
Sat, 21 Oct, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkChicago
From $39.50
About

Enjoy a dim sum brunch as your favorite Asian drag kings and queens at Furama Restaurant! (4936 N Broadway)

_____________________________________________

Hosted by:

Abhijeet

___________________ Read more

Presented by A Queer Pride.

Venue

Furama Restaurant

4936 North Broadway, Chicago, Illinois 60640, United States
Doors open12:00 pm
200 capacity

