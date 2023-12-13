Top track

The Mouse Outfit Live ft. KOJ & Ayite

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
£16.50

About

Despite the world of music continuously shifting, The Mouse Outfit remain independent in their hip hop values.

Since the heady days of debut record Escape Music, through to the global appreciation for 'I Wonder' ft IAMDDB & Fox, their prolific video produ

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

AyiTe, KOJ, The Mouse Outfit

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

