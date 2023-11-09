DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Muta Imago – La frontiera (replica)

Castello Angioino
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:30 pm
TheatreMola di Bari
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La Frontiera è uno spettacolo che viaggia nel tempo, il tentativo di costruire un racconto sci-fi che muove ogni volta dalle caratteristiche dei luoghi in cui si installa per immaginare destini e fughe lontane.

La frontiera ha sempre due lati. Da una part

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Castello Angioino

Via Castello, 25, 70042 Mola di Bari BA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

