Crazy P dj set

The Piper
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJSaint Leonards
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Modern Disco legends Carzy P taking over the upstairs at the Piper... not to be missed.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Piper.

Lineup

Crazy P

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

