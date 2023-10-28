DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Close Friends: Halloween

The Delphi
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CLOSE FRIENDS is back with a special Halloween event at the brand new Delphi Hotel Club Room located in Downtown LA!!! 🎃 👻 😈

Free with RSVP. Costumes are required.

Sounds by RICKS, NAM, GIANNI and ANASTAZJA!

Presented by Close Friends.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Delphi

550 South Flower Street, Los Angeles, California 90071, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

