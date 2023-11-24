DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Metro Sonic - Milano Music Week Edition

Linea
Fri, 24 Nov, 1:30 pm
PartyMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

#MetroSonic is back!

Drinks by BEVA CAN

#lineamilano

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da LINEA
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Linea

Sottopassaggio Metro M1 Cairoli, Milano
Doors open1:30 pm

