THE NEXT SET #1 / DIDDI TRIX x KEPLER

La Java
Wed, 25 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €10.50
THE NEXT SET #1 

NEXT SET ou ta nouvelle orga LIVE préférée

Pour cette 1ere édition, Kepler l’oseille et Diddi Trix performeront en live

DJ SET :

JOZY

JAROLD

DOC FIX DEM

DEE 300

GET LIT OR STAY HOME

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus Read more

Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

JAROLD, Diddi Trix

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

