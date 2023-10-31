Top track

I Hate Models - Werewolf Disco Club

Halloween With Love Festival Edition Vol.VIII

Industrie
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsCatania
€34.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

31.10

HALLOWEEN WITH LOVE

[Festival Ed. Vol.VIII]

w// I HATE MODELS

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da W2 SRLS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
I Hate Models, Zioner, Maugeri and 1 more

Venue

Industrie

Via Acquicella Porto 13, 95121 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

