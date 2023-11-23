DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Devansh

The Jago
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Citizen Live is delighted to host Devansh's headline show in the psychedelic scenario of The Jago, on Thursday, November 23rd.

Devansh is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, and vocalist based in London originally from New York and Singapore. He writes mus Read more

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

Devansh

Venue

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

