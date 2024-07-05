Top track

Cha-Cha Twist

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Detroit Cobras

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 5 Jul 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cha-Cha Twist
Got a code?

About

"What the Detroit Cobras peddle is rock & roll, just as raw and funky as it was originally intended."

Allmusic.com

Blurring the lines between R&B and R&R and soul, The Detroit Cobras are the go-to party band for those in the know.

Surrounding themselves Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

The Detroit Cobras

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.