Club Chinois - Halloween Party

Club Chinois
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🎃 Halloween IBIZA Getaway Giveaway 🎃

WIN A TRIP TO IBIZA WITH YOUR 3 BEST FRIENDS

Enter for a chance to win:

4 flights to Ibiza

2 nights in a Suite for 4 at The Standard Ibiza

The special Halloween party with VIP treatment at Club Chinois.

Presented by Island Hospitality.

Venue

Club Chinois

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

