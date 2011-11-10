DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FRANCISCO FONTES
É como baterista autodidata que Francisco Fontes inicia o seu percurso, até assumir a sua carreira a solo no início de 2021 com o lançamento do EP ‘Gravidade'. A necessidade de mostrar que as suas canções podem transcender a voz e a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.