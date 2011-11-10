DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FRANCISCO FONTES (1ª PARTE GORJÃO)

Musicbox Lisboa
10 Nov - 11 Nov
GigsLisbon
€11.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FRANCISCO FONTES

É como baterista autodidata que Francisco Fontes inicia o seu percurso, até assumir a sua carreira a solo no início de 2021 com o lançamento do EP ‘Gravidade'. A necessidade de mostrar que as suas canções podem transcender a voz e a Read more

Presented by Musicbox.

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

