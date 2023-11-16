DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jake Kohn

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jake Kohn live at Eddie's Attic!

From Stephens City, Virginia, Jake Kohn is a singer/songwriter on a clear path to stardom. At only 16 years old, Jake's unusually deep voice and songwriting ability have garnered the attention of some of his favorite artis Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

