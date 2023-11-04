DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love Love Love

Doña
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
London
Free
About

Love Love Love is the ultimate offbeat basement disco. Dive deep into a world of Italo Disco, Bhangra beats, Northern Soul, and fabulous divas.

Our DJ sets are served with a generous helping of love. Music for gays, girls and everyone in between.

Presented by Love Love Love.

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open 8:00 pm

