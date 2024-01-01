DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GRAN FIESTA NOCHEVIEJA - VIVA 2024 !!

Independance Club
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 1:00 am
PartyMadrid
From €18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

GRAN FIESTA NOCHEVIEJA - VIVA 2024!!

La madrugada del Domingo 31 al Lunes día 01 de Enero, comenzamos nuevo año. Como lo vamos a hacer?

Apertura Puertas 01h / Cierre 07h

Un año más nos preparamos para celebrar el Ritual que nos hará traspasar el umbral

Organizado por Independance Club.

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open1:00 am

