40 Watt Sun - UK exclusive

Bush Hall
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Old Empire in association with Swamp Booking present

40 WATT SUN

This is a 16+ event, U18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Old Empire in association with Swamp Booking

Lineup

40 WATT SUN

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

