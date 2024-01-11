DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Data - Release Party

POPUP!
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€7.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Antoine Lang ‘Big Data’ Release Party

Bienvenu.e.s dans le ‘Big Data’ d’Antoine Lang, premier album 12 titres qui sortira le 17 novembre 2023 via Groover Obsession (Faux Real) et le label américain 22Twenty/6149 (Oracle Sisters).

Artiste multi-facettes q Read more

Présenté par POPUP!.

Lineup

Flora Hibberd

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.