Barbieween

Rosemallows
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
Free
About

Capacity’s yearly Halloween special will be a Barbie themed one this time around! Whether in your Barbie best or otherwise, come celebrate one of our favorite holidays!

Join Malcolm Alexander and DJ Kase for a night dance music, HipHop, R&B and more.

Presented by Capacity: A Dance Party

Lineup

Malcolm Alexander

Venue

Rosemallows

255 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, California 90802, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

