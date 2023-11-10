Top track

Nala

Social Costa Mesa
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsCosta Mesa
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are happy to announce NALA from Dirtybird Records will be coming to Orange County Friday, November 10th

support from El Monk + Burning Down the House Takeover w/ Ceeda, Dirty Dolla, Bonez & These Hands

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Loco Disco.

Lineup

Nala

Venue

Social Costa Mesa

512 West 19th Street, Costa Mesa, California 92627, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

