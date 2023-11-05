DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hot off the third series of his previous award-winning BBC Radio 4 Series, "Chinese Comedian", Ken Cheng is doing a new show, "I Can School You", all about school subjects! This is a preview for that series before its recording in November and he makes no
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.