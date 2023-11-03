Top track

Venus Ship

Binario69
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBologna
About

Il primo dei 5 live in collaborazione con il Bologna Jazz Festival 2023

Venus Ship è un collettivo di otto musicisti nato dall'underground Bolognese, e ispirato dai movimenti di protesta anni 60 e 70 e dalle storie di grandi personaggi che hanno lottato a...

Presentato da Ozono Factory Aps.

Venue

Binario69

Via De' Carracci 69/7d, 40129 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

