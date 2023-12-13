DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Emerging from Pennsylvania in 2018, nu-core gang Tallah combine the percussive force of second-generation drummer Max Portnoy with the pure fury of vocalist and YouTube sensation Justin Bonitz and the white-lightning speed of guitarist Derrick Schneider....
