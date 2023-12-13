Top track

Tallah, Fire From The Gods, Chelsea Grin, Guerrilla Warfare

Tallah, Black Winter, PsychoJava, Phoenix Within

The Kingsland
Wed, 13 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
About

Emerging from Pennsylvania in 2018, nu-core gang Tallah combine the percussive force of second-generation drummer Max Portnoy with the pure fury of vocalist and YouTube sensation Justin Bonitz and the white-lightning speed of guitarist Derrick Schneider....

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Kingsland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Phoenix Within, Tallah

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

