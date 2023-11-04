Top track

RUIZ OSC1 - GENTLY COMES

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disconnekt

://about blank
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyBerlin
€19.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

RUIZ OSC1 - GENTLY COMES
Got a code?

About

Berlin’s finest is back on Nov 4th at ://about blank.
────────────────
This is the night of eclectic Techno and sensational House music, where we create unforgettable memories, make love, celebrate freedom and unity.

Come unleash your inner freak on a...

Presented by Disconnekt.

Lineup

1
Aoife, Jonas Xenon, RUIZ OSC1 and 1 more

Venue

://about blank

Markgrafendamm 24c, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.