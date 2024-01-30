Top track

Words in My Head

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Steve Mason

The Crescent
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Words in My Head
Got a code?

Event information

Scottish singer, songwriter, and producer Steve Mason rose to widespread critical acclaim in the late '90s as a member of indie darlings the Beta Band. With their creative songscrap approach and maverick attitude, the Beta Band earned a somewhat notorious...

Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Steve Mason

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.