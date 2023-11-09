Top track

Lluvia en sus Pies

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YBOT, Nil Elses, Ciudad de Tar, EZBOT

Belltown Yacht Club
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$15.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lluvia en sus Pies
Got a code?

About

Ciclo Modular Seattle Presents:

YBOT (dj set)

NIL ELSES

CIUDAD DE TAR (Chile)

EZBOT (dj set)

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

Lineup

1
Ybot, Nil Elses, Ciudad de Tar and 1 more

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.