𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐃𝐈 𝟎𝟑 𝐍𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐑𝐄
S𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝟏1 𝐩𝐦 \ CIELOTERRA
* 𝓕𝓵𝓾𝓲𝓭𝓪
𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐁𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎
.
𝐌 𝐀 𝐍 𝐈 𝐅 𝐄 𝐒 𝐓 𝐎
"𝓷𝓸 𝓼𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓼 𝓪𝓽𝓽𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓭"
.
.FLUIDA is powered by @laroboterie
.
.
