Oscar G (Support By Rowan x Lord G) "New York Fashion Week Edition"

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sun, 11 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$69.47

About

On Saturday, October 21, Forest Döwn Under presents Oscar G with support by Rowan and Lord G for a New York Fashion Week party at Somewhere Nowhere NYC.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere and Forest Döwn Under
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oscar G

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

