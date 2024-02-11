Top track

Oscar G (Support By Rowan x Lord G)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $69.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Saturday, October 21, Somewhere Nowhere NYC presents Oscar G (Support By Rowan x Lord G)!

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

All Bar Reservations Must Arrive Before Midnight For Guaranteed Entrance. Entry After Midnigh...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oscar G

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

