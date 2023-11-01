Top track

LEITH ROSS

O2 Institute2 Birmingham
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£17.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LEITH ROSS

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ event (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+).

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Leith Ross

Venue

O2 Institute2 Birmingham

78 Digbeth High Street, Digbeth, B5 6DY, Birmingham
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

