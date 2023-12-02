Top track

Shrimp Eyes - Agree To Disagree

Gag Salon + Gloop Unit + Freddy Merkky + Shrimp Eyes

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shrimp Eyes - Agree To Disagree
About

Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live present..

GAG SALON

Gag Salon entered the London scene in 2022, joining up with indie label Blitzcat Records to release their debut EP ‘Get A Load Of This Guy’. Their frenzied art-rock sound garnered acclaim from BBC R1,...

Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
Lineup

1
Shrimp Eyes, Freddy Merkky, Gloop Unit and 1 more

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

