Winterland SIX 1-Day Pass 2024 | Friday Feb 23

James Weldon Johnson Park
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsJacksonville
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Winterland SIX 2024 | February 23 Single-Day Pass - We get it, the weekend is long, there's much to do. This is why we're breaking up the days and offering Single-Day Passes to you, our social music lovers. We support your endeavor to do it all. May you ne...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Winterland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Blonde Redhead, Wombo, Kairos Creature Club and 2 more

Venue

James Weldon Johnson Park

135 Monroe Street West, Jacksonville, Florida 32202, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

