DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Vibrations: A Night Of House
This monthly house series taps into the vibes that make you move your body.
This month at the top floor of the Peak NYC (at hudson yards)
Be ready for the unexpected from
Classic
Afro House
Afro Latin
Deep
Melodic
Com...
