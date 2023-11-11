Top track

Look Like - Garden of Eden

Vibrations : A Night of House

Peak Restaurant & Bar
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
About

Vibrations: A Night Of House

This monthly house series taps into the vibes that make you move your body.

T﻿his month at the top floor of the Peak NYC (at hudson yards)

Be ready for the unexpected from

Classic

Afro House

Afro Latin

Deep

Melodic

Presented by Vibrations Party.
Venue

Peak Restaurant & Bar

30 Hudson Yards, 30 Hudson Yards, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

